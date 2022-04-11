EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $466.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.37. The company had a trading volume of 911,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.98. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

