Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $45.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.16. 403,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,365. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

