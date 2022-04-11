Analysts Expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 353,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,974. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

About Edesa Biotech (Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.