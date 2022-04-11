Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CAG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.00. 7,355,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

