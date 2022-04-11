Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Oxen has a total market cap of $33.90 million and $748,834.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,421.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07516521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00259982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00752678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00093228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.61 or 0.00615439 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00360722 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,867,827 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

