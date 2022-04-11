Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.36 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,456,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

