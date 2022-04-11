Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIPO. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of Hippo stock remained flat at $$1.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,865. Hippo has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,581,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $8,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

