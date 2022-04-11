Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 962,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,768. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.