Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0742 on Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $46.19 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00246385 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

