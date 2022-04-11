Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $$11.51 during trading on Monday. Securitas has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

