DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,759. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.