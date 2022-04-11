Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.82. 7,399,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,052. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.