Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. EVERTEC also reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,423. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

