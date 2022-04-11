MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $981,851.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00009063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.46 or 0.07492622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.11 or 1.00327144 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO's launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO's total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO's official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO's official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

