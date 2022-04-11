Elastos (ELA) Hits Market Cap of $60.61 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00007545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $60.61 million and approximately $826,418.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010488 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

