Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) COO Sells 5,874 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $25,904.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZVIA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 135,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,590. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Zevia PBC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

