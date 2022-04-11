NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. 2,916,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

