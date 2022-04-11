Morgan Stanley Trims thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Target Price to €8.60

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.70 ($10.54) to €8.60 ($9.35) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.57) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.53.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY remained flat at $$7.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

