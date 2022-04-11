Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target Cut to €54.00

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BECTY remained flat at $$10.60 on Monday. 81 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.