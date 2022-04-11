La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. 479,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.06. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,341,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

