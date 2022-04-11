CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 139,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,172. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

