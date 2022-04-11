SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 875,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

