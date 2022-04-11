Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $14.35

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE remained flat at $$7.47 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,400. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

