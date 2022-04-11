Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $79.14

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.07.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. 1,235,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Pentair has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

