SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $306.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SiTime stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.99. 254,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $341,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SiTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SiTime by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

