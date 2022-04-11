Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $14.35

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE remained flat at $$7.47 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,400. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.80. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

