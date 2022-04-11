ZKSpace Hits Market Capitalization of $19.37 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $19.37 million and $3.57 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

