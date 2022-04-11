Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $107,361.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.12 or 0.07506680 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,647.84 or 0.99970358 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

