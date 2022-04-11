3,750 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIO traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $589.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,089. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $524.19 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

