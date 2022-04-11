Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($17.39) to €16.20 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, April 1st.

GRPTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

