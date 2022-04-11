Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

