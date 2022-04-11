Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $13.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $25,449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock remained flat at $$8.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.