Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $31,320,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE VST traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $24.00. 4,966,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.