Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $114.36

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,626 shares of company stock worth $946,883. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NTRA traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,996. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Natera (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.