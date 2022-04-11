Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $114.36

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,626 shares of company stock worth $946,883. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,996. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

