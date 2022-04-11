Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

