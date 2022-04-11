Exeedme Market Cap Hits $11.22 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Exeedme has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $208,403.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.92 or 0.07502184 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,651.43 or 1.00161559 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

