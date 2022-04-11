Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. 10,015,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

