Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $340.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $203.41. The company had a trading volume of 480,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,717. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $288.90.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.