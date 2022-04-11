Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,773. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.67.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

