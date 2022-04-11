Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 800,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $17,172,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.