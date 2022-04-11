Scry.info Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,913.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.00 million and $44,913.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

