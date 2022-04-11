PancakeSwap Price Reaches $7.63 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $199.44 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.63 or 0.00019222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 711,024,868 coins and its circulating supply is 282,730,222 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

