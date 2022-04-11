Inverse Finance Price Hits $254.44 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $254.44 or 0.00640977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00254728 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00021677 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

