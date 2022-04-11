Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.38.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 775,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 1-year low of $99.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

