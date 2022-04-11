Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ONEOK by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.