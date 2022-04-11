Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $598.76

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $598.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get RH alerts:

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock worth $409,529,620. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 77.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.89. The company had a trading volume of 992,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $313.85 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.