Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,079. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07. Invitae has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

