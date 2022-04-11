Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $432.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.67.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.73. The stock had a trading volume of 398,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.18. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

