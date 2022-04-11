Centric Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

