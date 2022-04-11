$0.37 EPS Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.62. 415,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,216. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

